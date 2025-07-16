Updates On City Of Lakewood Efforts To Push For FirstEnergy Solutions

The City of Lakewood continues to push FirstEnergy to address the frequent and severe power outages that have been plaguing Lakewood. As many of you know, on June 27th I sent a letter to the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) in partnership with Councilmen Kazy and Slife of Cleveland to demand action regarding FirstEnergy Corporation’s chronic failure to consistently provide power to Lakewood and Cleveland’s west side over the past year. PUCO is the only governmental entity in Ohio with oversight of public utilities – local government has no direct power over utilities, we can only advocate.

I am pleased to report that I received a response from PUCO Chair Jennifer French on July 1st which confirmed that PUCO had launched an official investigation in response to the joint letter. Chair French stated that the PUCO Board Members “share and appreciate the concerns outlined in your letter [and] I take the concerns in your letter very seriously [and] I can assure you that the PUCO is engaged in this important matter and we will follow up.” I have continued to communicate with Chair French by phone and email following her letter to keep apprised of the process.

In addition to my direct outreach to PUCO, I have been in direct contact with Governor Mike DeWine’s office to make him aware of the severity of the issue. The Ohio Governor is charged with appointing all members of PUCO, so it is important that Governor DeWine understands FirstEnergy’s failures. I was appreciative that a member of Governor DeWine’s team met with me personally at City Hall last week to discuss this matter.

While PUCO pursues its investigation, the City of Lakewood is directly pushing FirstEnergy to disclose the source of the problem and take action. On July 3rd, I spearheaded a meeting at Lakewood City Hall where I along with Cleveland City Councilman Brian Kazy (Ward 16), Lakewood Council President Sarah Kepple, and State Representative Tristan Rader held a session with FirstEnergy decision makers to demand swift action and long-term solutions. During the meeting, FirstEnergy acknowledged that the issues do not stem from weather events, accidents, or acts of god, but are instead due to issues with their failing equipment and infrastructure.

In response to demands for a plan to solve the issues, FirstEnergy committed to over $3 million in repairs and improvements to the substations serving Lakewood and Cleveland, including the replacement of a transformer and new breakers. Unfortunately, they will not commit to permanent fix until 2026 or 2027 which is completely unacceptable.

While their track recent record of failing to provide reliable power to our community does not give me much faith, I left the meeting with clear commitments from FirstEnergy that PUCO can use to hold them accountable. We will keep the pressure on FirstEnergy to meet these commitments and continue following up with PUCO on their own independent investigation of these chronic power outages. I continue to urge any of you that experience outages to directly contact PUCO as well. The more voices the better so they fully grasp just how severe this problem has become. I will keep our Lakewood community updated on our progress ongoing to address this situation.

CONTACT INFO FOR PUCO: Call Center (800) 686-7826, https://puco.ohio.gov/help-center/contact-us