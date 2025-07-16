Upcoming Events At Lakewood Public Library

Meet The Author- Poet's Night with readings by Cora McCann Liderbach, Stephanie Ginese, Dar Montonaro, Haylee Schwenk and Michelle Tackla Wallace

Wednesday, July 16, 2025 at 7:00 p.m.in the Main Library Auditorium

Enrich your Wednesday night with poetic reflections from five local writers.

Presentation- British Royal ScandalsPart II with Julie Koenig

Wednesday, July 23, 2025 at 7:00 p.m.in the Main Library Auditorium

Julie Koenig from Royally Amused spills the tea on scandals that have rocked the British monarchy.

Literary Cleveland Presents:

Write Now: Poetry Writing Group instructed by Jenna Martinez

Third Saturday of the month: July 19, August 16 and September 20, 2025

10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. in the Main Library Multipurpose Room

Write Now: Fiction Writing Group instructed by Johnny Caputo

First Saturday of the month:August 2 and September 6, 2025

10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. in the Main Library Multipurpose Room

Write Now: Nonfiction Writing Group instructed by Jen Jones Donatelli

Second Saturday of the month:August 9 and September 13, 2025

10:00 a.m.- 11:00 a.m. in the Main Library Multipurpose Room

Literary Cleveland Presents: Poetry Open Mic during the Lakewood Arts Festival

Saturday, August 2, 2025 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on the Main Library Front Porch

Join us on the Main Library front porch during the Lakewood Arts Festival and enjoy poetry readings by experienced poets, participants from the writing groups and even inspired festival goers. We encourage everyone interested in sharing their own poetry to sign up at our table during the festival or www.litcleveland.org/events to register in advance.

Barbara Steffek-Hill Five-Star Matinee- "Anna Christie" (1930)

starring Greta Garbo on Sunday, August 3, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. in the Main Library Auditorium