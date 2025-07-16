Summer Equinox FREE Folk/Americana Music Concert By Congito Jaffe

Greet the longest day of the year with the return of singer/songwriter Congito Jaffe to his favorite venue, the elegant and welcoming Blue Cafe, 15715 Madison Avenue, Lakewood, 10AM, Saturday, June 21st as Congito shares mellow melodic original musical visions of summer joy, love lost and found, joys and sorrow of life in these profound lyrically rich and musically vibrant songs.

A recent reviewer asserted that the music of Congito, "transports the listener to a warm espresso scented setting reminiscent of a 1971 coffeehouse vibe on a beach in paradise."

This event will also be attended by the noted poet and writer of Congito song lyrics Lady Ives of Rocky River whose birthday coincides with the summer equinox-- a gentle breeze, cinnamon scented pastry at the Blue Cafe, sunlight shimmering on the polished floors of this center of Lakewood community-- the event of the season.

Congito Jaffe is a singer songwriter of melodic mellow folk music and a veteran of Lakewood forums like Winchester songwriters events Kelly's pub and others.