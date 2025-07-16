Rest In Peace, God Speed Danny McCarthy

It is with a heavy heart that I inform our readers and fellow Observers of the passing of Dan McCarthy, publisher of the Parma Observer.

Dan died from a heart attack suffered while riding his bike on the way to the Parma Independence Day parade. He was only 64.

I first met Danny as a kid. His grandmother lived at the end of our street and we bonded way back then. Many years later, as we shared a passion for music, we would run into each other at concerts and venues around town. One day, around 25 years ago, Dan walked into our offices selling copiers. Friendship rekindled. His sales stops would turn into hours of conversation about any and every topic.

The man was a wealth of knowledge of Cleveland history and life in general. Years later, after seeing the Lakewood Observer flourish, Dan wanted to start one in Parma. No one knew Parma, Seven Hills, and Parma Heights like Dan did, and I can assure you, no one loved his city more. That was over 15 years ago. It was a perfect fit. Dan enjoyed giving kudos and a voice to his fellow residents.

What made Dan unique was his ability to juggle all sides of discussions in three cities that seemed the same, but were radically different on the ground. Danny was the consummate professional and statesman who saw and sought the best that Parma could be. Our cities will be less without him.

One of eight children, Dan is survived by his four sisters, Mary Ellen (Leo) Riley, Carol (Timothy, deceased) Walcheck, Jean (Robert, deceased) Gandee, Lois Malak (Ted Zayda), and his brothers, Martin (Sheila), Joseph, and James P. Jr. Dan was the proud and beloved father to his daughter Ellyse Patterson.