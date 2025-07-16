Meet Me At Cove: Jean Smith, “Sweet” On Gardening

Jean Smith, née Sweet, fell for Cove’s Community Garden the moment she heard about it after a slow flow chair yoga class last year. She instantly knew, “That’s where I’ll be next season.” Now she’s happily tending her raised bed and connecting with fellow gardeners—including one whose son went to school with hers.

A Cleveland native who spent childhood weekends with cousins in Lakewood on Cranford Avenue, Jean always had a soft spot for the city. In 1985, she made it her permanent home. This year, her Lakewood house will be featured on the Lakewood Garden Club Walk—an honor rooted in family tradition.

Gardening runs deep in Jean’s family. Both her grandmothers were avid gardeners who passed down natural, time-tested tips she still uses today:

Hand-weeding is best —gentle and effective.

—gentle and effective. Keep ants away by mixing crushed eggshells with cinnamon and sprinkling around the plant base.

by mixing crushed eggshells with cinnamon and sprinkling around the plant base. Deter squirrels, rabbits, and chipmunks with red pepper flakes.

with red pepper flakes. Welcome the helpers —spiders eat aphids, worms enrich the soil.

—spiders eat aphids, worms enrich the soil. Cherish legacy plants—Jean still grows her grandmother’s “Seven Sisters” red rose, now thriving in Lakewood for 40 years.

Jean also shared her love for gardening with her preschool students at "Growing in Faith," where they grew veggies, flowers, and even beans in an old sandbox. After 40+ years as an early childhood educator, she continues tutoring bilingual and special needs students at GiGi’s Playhouse, where she was once named Tutor of the Month. Once a teacher, always a teacher.

At Cove, Jean loves the intergenerational spirit. She now creates garden pavers with youth from the H2O program and says, “It’s a place where young and old truly come together.”

With a heart as sweet as her name, Jean keeps growing beauty, knowledge, and community—one garden bed at a time.

Nancy Feighan is Project Specialist II, Department of Human Services, City of Lakewood.