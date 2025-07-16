Meet John Noran Lakewood’s Latest Centenarian

I received a tip that one of our fellow Lakewoodites was turning 100. I went to visit our latest centenarian,

James Noran, age 99 and 320 days old. Mr Noran was residing at O’Neil Healthcare Lakewood this past year, just a stone’s throw from his current Lakewood home on Manor Park.

As I reached out to shake Mr. Noran’s hand, I was taken aback by the strength and steadiness. Looking into his eyes, I could see the years, but also a bright spark that comes with life.

With Lakewood being the big tiny town that it is, I probably know one of the kids or grandkids. So I took these rare minutes to speak with someone who had seen so many things invented, and then become obsolete.

The first thing he wanted me to understand was that he had helped get tennis courts at Lakewood High. This was in part due to his love of tennis and his personal success on the courts in college. His house is the only one I know of with a full size clay court in the backyard!

The other fact he kept coming back to was that 238 times he had legit brushes with death. I chuckled and said, “BS.” He smiled and started in: "Well there was the time I was in a cathedral in France during the war, and a bomb..."

As we continued speaking of his 100 years, he would stop, smile and say, “Then there was the time I fell asleep and woke up with a poisonous snake next to my head where I was sleeping..."

I said, “Ok, that’s 2, maybe.” He would talk of his family and life at O’Neils then suddenly say, “Then there was the time in the war...” I would say that’s 3, then 4, then 5.

It is rare to run into a 70-80 year-old with his amazing retention, and love for telling stories. I personally look forward to hearing the other 230 experiences over the next couple of years.

Happy Birthday!

Then the Mayor showed up to give John a special surprise.

A proclamation to honor and recognize

Mr. John Noran on the occasion of his 100th birthday.



WHEREAS, John Edward Noran was born on July 13, 1925 in Chicago, Illinois. He moved to Lakewood, Ohio shortly thereafter and attended Taft Elementary School, and graduated from Rocky River High School; and,

WHEREAS, John was a PFC assigned to the 104th Infantry Division, the Timberwolves; fought across France, Belgium, and Germany,earning enough combat points in the European Theater that he didnot have to enter the Pacific Theater, and served out the remainder of his Army career in Southern California; and,

WHEREAS, For his military service, John was awarded the Bronze Star, the Combat Infantryman’s Badge, and a divisional Presidential Citation for actions taking over an industrial complex in Germany; and,

WHEREAS, John earned his degree from Muskingum University and married his college sweetheart, Lois McClarren, who thereafter moved to Lakewood, worked as a Plant Manager at the American Greeting Card Company and then as Director of Maintenance for University Hospitals, where he remained until his retirement; and,

WHEREAS, John and Lois have four children: John Eric, James Edward, Jerald Eugene, and Nancy, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; was an excellent tennis player, a well-known soloist in the Greater Cleveland area, and a founding member of the West Shore Chorale; and,

WHEREAS, John lived for many years in his home on Manor Park before moving to O’Neill Health Care and has been a valued Lakewood resident for decades.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Meghan F. George, Mayor of the City of Lakewood, do hereby deem it an honor and pleasure to extend this Proclamation to Mr. John Noran for the occasion of his 100th birthday.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Seal of the City of Lakewood to be affixed this 11 th day of July 2025.

_____________________________

Meghan f. George, MAYOR

LAKEWOOD, OHIO