Mayor's Corner: Lakewood City Hall Space Challenges Stem Largely From Growth And Evolution Of Police Department

As some of you likely know, the City of Lakewood is currently working to address the longstanding space challenges at City Hall. What some of you might not know is that a large part of this space challenge comes from the growth and evolution of our Lakewood Police Department (LPD) over time. It also involves our effort to better align the amount of working space our police have available to better reflect national industry standards and also what is being provided with peer departments here in Greater Cleveland.

Back in 2023, the City of Lakewood engaged Weber Murphy & Fox (WMF), an architecture and design firm, to help us better understand the challenges at City Hall and explore potential solutions. What became even clearer during the ongoing analysis was just how cramped things had become for our police officers. Research conducted by our planning department provided further documentation of this issue.

We are all proud of the excellent police work being done by Chief Fischer and LPD day-in and day-out. When City Hall opened in 1960, the total number of officers was 30 fewer than today. Over the past 65 years, the department has evolved with the times to bring in expertise and capacity focused on SWAT, narcotics, crisis intervention and de-escalation, and many other specialized elements. While this work keeps the people of Lakewood safe, it also has helped cause an unaddressed space crunch for LPD.

What we see in the national market is that the industry standard for square feet per officer is two to three times what Lakewood is providing to our team at LPD. Beyond that, local peer departments – everyone from Bay Village and Westlake to Cleveland Heights and Strongsville – are providing 100% to 200% more space than Lakewood. As we compete with these other local departments for excellence in talent, our inability to provide the baseline for space is a clear disadvantage in recruiting and retention.

Beyond the issue of basic square footage the matter of basic fairness for our female officers is a glaring problem. When the current City Hall building was completed in 1960, Lakewood had a grand total of zero female officers. While I am very proud to say that today we can claim that nearly 20% of our force is female, I am dismayed to report that although the city has invested twice in enhancements over the last decade, our female officers lack adequate locker rooms. We must address this situation, and it is one of the reasons we need more space across the board than exists in our current footprint.

There are several other meaningful space challenges at City Hall beyond those faced by our police, but LPD’s issues are major and glaring. They are ones that have been known generally for some time, yet left unaddressed and it is time to take them head on. As we work towards the solution to the City Hall space crunch, I am committed to continuing in an active dialogue with our city staff and City Council, as well as with Judge Neff and Lakewood Municipal Court, who are also another key element of the discussion. I look forward to reporting out more on our progress in the near future.