LREF Class Of 1961 Legacy Scholarship Winner: Ava Cuffari

Ava Cuffari is a true standout—athlete, scholar, leader, and compassionate volunteer. With a passion for helping others and a drive that never quits, Ava exemplifies what it means to be a Lakewood Ranger. She plans to study Biology on the pre-med track and has already been recognized with the Governor’s Scholarship and a Rotary Speech Contest award.



Ava is a captain on the varsity cross country, basketball, and track teams—balancing her busy athletic schedule with academic excellence, earning Distinguished Honor Roll and holding the highest GPA across all three teams. Her commitment extends well beyond the classroom and field.



As Co-Visionary for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Student Visionaries campaign, Ava is leading 40 teams in a massive fundraising effort, aiming to raise $50,000 in just seven weeks. Her leadership, event planning, and relentless determination have already brought the team more than halfway to their goal.



In addition to over 200 hours with LLS, Ava has volunteered with Special Olympics, H2O programs, youth sports camps, and even served as a camp counselor for Ohio Heritage Camp. Whether helping young athletes, delivering groceries to nursing homes, or leading community events, Ava’s spirit of service shines brightly.



What’s most remarkable about Ava is her personal journey—from a self-described shy, uncertain middle schooler to a confident leader who has found strength through sports, service, and friendships. Her story is one of transformation, resilience, and inspiration.



Ava Cuffari has already made an enormous impact at Lakewood High School—and there's no doubt she’ll continue to do so wherever she goes next. We’re proud to support her as she steps into her next chapter. She has been awarded the LREF Class of 1961 Legacy Scholarship.



Congratulations, Ava!