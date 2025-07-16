Lakewood Summer Meltdown Returns Saturday, July 19 For A Sizzling 17th Year

One of Northeast Ohio’s most beloved summer traditions is back and better than ever. The 17th Annual Lakewood Summer Meltdown, presented by LakewoodAlive and sponsored by Cox, will transform the heart of Downtown Lakewood into a bustling hub of energy and celebration on Saturday, July 19 from 4 to 10 PM.

Drawing nearly 15,000 attendees each year, the Lakewood Summer Meltdown has become a staple event for the city and surrounding region. The event takes place on Detroit Avenue between Marlowe and Arthur Avenues, bringing together residents, visitors, families, and friends for an unforgettable summer evening.

The Meltdown offers something for everyone! Runners and walkers of all ages are invited to participate in the Meltdown 5K Race--sponsored by CASTO--and 1 Mile Family Fun Run & Walk--sponsored by Lakewood Community Recreation & Education Department--both highlights of the evening that draws hundreds of participants to the streets of Lakewood. Race registration is now open, and proceeds benefit LakewoodAlive’s programming to foster healthy homes and vibrant neighborhoods throughout the city.

While the race energizes the crowd, the surrounding street festival--sponsored by Bee My Baby Lakewood--is in full swing, featuring local vendors, delicious food offerings, and games that delight attendees of all ages. The event will also see the return of the AliveOutside Active Lifestyle Zone--sponsored by Cleveland Vegan--at the Eastern end of the street festival, which will feature fitness demonstrations and activities. Additionally, the Lakewood Summer Meltdown will feature a skate park--sponsored by Voodoo Tuna--in front of the Lakewood Public Library on the Western end of the festival.

A crowd favorite every year is the Healthy Lakewood Foundation sponsored “Water Moose,” a giant sprinkler park that provides a welcome cool-down for kids (and kids at heart) on a hot July evening. For those looking to unwind, the Gary K. Bish Memorial Beer Garden, generously sponsored by First Federal Lakewood, offers the perfect spot to relax with a cold beverage and enjoy the lively festival atmosphere. This year the Beer Garden will feature beer from Lakewood's own Immigrant Son Brewery as well canned hard iced tea and non-alcoholic options.

As the sun begins to set, the event continues to come alive with live music from local artists Post Saga and Jul Big Green on the Meltdown Stage--sponsored by Cleveland Property Management Group--creating a soundtrack for the perfect summer night.

Join us on July 19 as we celebrate community, summer, and everything that makes Lakewood shine. Whether you come to race, shop, play, or simply soak in the community spirit, the Lakewood Summer Meltdown is an experience you won’t want to miss.

For more details about the Lakewood Summer Meltdown, visit lakewoodalive.org/r/lakewood-summer-meltdown-2025.

