Lakewood Public Library Children’s And Youth Services Programs

Color Our World Summer Reading Club

For all children and youth from birth up to those entering Twelfth grade. Read for fun and rewards. Participants will be entered into weekly drawings for prizes and gift cards. Readers can check in online or in person. Come to the library and check in halfway through and receive a reward. All finishers select a new book to keep.

Friday, May 9, 2025 through Monday, August 11, 2025

Science Heroes: Adventure of the Missing Color

For the whole family. Join Science Heroes on the Adventure of the Missing Color. Along the way, the audience helps the performer conduct exciting science experiments that bring this story to life. Experiment with chemical reactions, air pressure, physical explosions and more. Don’t miss this exciting and interactive STEM learning adventure. No registrationrequired.

Friday, July 18, 2025 at 3:00p.m. in the Main library Multipurpose Room

Bricks and Books

For Students in Kindergarten through Fifth Grade. In this hands-on experience, kids will use Lego building bricks, gears, and figures to design and construct amazing structures and imaginative creations. Alongside their building, we will be exploring the library's extensive collection of Lego-themed books, offering inspiration, challenges, and stories for all levels. No registration required.

Sunday, July 20, 2025 6:00p.m.-7:30p.m. in the Main Library Activity Room

Science Heroes Experiment Lab

For Students in Sixth through Twelfth Grade. In this science workshop for teens, we’ll work together to explore and investigate amazing science concepts using confetti cannons, soda bottles, nail polish remover and more. Through hands-on experiments and exciting STEM challenges, workshop participants will get to test out their ideas and discover the actions and reactions of physical science. Registration required. Register in person or call (216) 226-8275, ext. 140.

Thursday, July 24, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. in the Main Library Multipurpose Room

Harry Potter Birthday Extravaganza and Storytime

For students in first through sixth grade. Join us in celebration of Harry Potter’s birthday in an extravaganza filled with reading, music, crafts, games and play. Dress up, discover your dormitory, choose a name, make a wand, test your Hogwarts knowledge and send Harry a birthday card. No registration required.

Saturday, July 26, 2025 from 2:00p.m. to 4p.m. in the Main Library Activity Room

Family Weekend Wonders

Drop in to the Library's special weekend story time. Family Weekend Wonders is offered every weekend throughout the year and features a different theme each week followed by a craft. No registration is required.

Main Library- Fridays and Saturdays at 10:30 a.m.

Madison Branch- Fridays at 10:30 a.m.