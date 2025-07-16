Lakewood High School Class Of 1947, A Swell Student

LAKEWOOD HIGH SCHOOL, 1947

You never know what you might find at the Lakewood Library book sale.

I came across a yearbook that's more than three-quarters of a century old.

The owner, a girl named Eleanor, was very popular, as evidenced by the 100 autographs that filled every available space on the autograph pages.

A full thirty-percent of the signers described her as “swell.” That was apparently the in adjective two years after the war ended.

Since then, other words have become more popular such as “groovy” and “awesome.” Maybe even “boffo,” which I found among a list of synonyms for “swell.”

Okay, probably not “boffo.”

Eleanor was involved in Red Cross, Latin Club, Violin Club, Public Speaking, and was president of the Friendship Organization.

I started to wonder what became of such a swell person. Luckily I was able to find the Lakewood High School Alumni Directory from 1995 at another Lakewood Library Book Sale.

I found that she had married, acquired a new name, as was the custom in those days, and did freelance work for a small newspaper in Ada, Ohio.

Wondering where she went from there, and if she was still alive, I went to the Internet.

Sadly, I came across her obituary, dated 2013. I learned that she had been married for fifty years and was survived by her husband and two kids, a son and a daughter.

Her accomplishments were listed in her obituary. She graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University and then worked as a director for the YWCA. She was active in AAUW, PEO, and Twice Ten, whatever that is, and was listed in Who's Who in America. She enjoyed traveling, and was active in her church.

All in all, a swell life.