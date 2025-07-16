For one breezy summer day, Detroit Avenue from Belle to Arthur on Saturday, August 2, 2025, 10am-6pm, becomes a creative oasis and brings artists of all disciplines together with 15,000 collectors and art lovers. The juried festival hosts over 175 regional and national artists displaying painting, prints, photography, art glass, ceramics, sculpture, jewelry and more.

Fine art prints and painting selections include works by Eileen Dorsey capturing meditative forests of light and color, emphasizing our connection to nature, Emily Haggard our “Best of Show 2024” offers abstract acrylic paintings of dreamy botanicals. Akron native Rich Cihlar stencils and spray paints intricate layers and shadows on founds objects like skateboards. Fine print artists are represented by the hand carved and hand colored Lino block prints of Micki Mencin and the illustrative whimsy of Brian Andrew Jasinski of Grey Cardigan.

Returning to the festival this year will be Billy Ritter featuring handmade ceramics, crafted from stoneware and porcelain and Yumiko Goto offering one-of-a-kind ceramics vessels, featuring delicate petals, seeds and buds, finished with her custom pastel glazes. Kathy Oda, glass artist from South Carolina creates large scale sculptures by layering glass to create glowing multi-dimensional installations.

This year’s stellar jewelry selection includes hand forged timepieces and jewelry by Alexander Draven of The ExCB and Mimi Antonetti of Nautilus Creations of Pittsburgh. Utilizing steel, titanium, copper and brass, Antonetti interprets variations of European, Persian and Japanese armor styles in her jewelry.

Live performance is another aspect of original art to appreciate at the Lakewood Arts Festival. Three stages of live local music: Center City Park Stage (Cook/Detroit), Andrews Stage (Andrews/Detroit), and the NEW Boombox Stage (Warren/Detroit). This year’s performers include, Postsaga, Gene Schwartz, Chris Allen, Country Honk, Maura Rogers and The Bellows, Opus 216, Moon Echo Garden and more.

Originally founded in 1978, the Lakewood Arts Festival generates proceeds that fund local arts grants and an annual scholarship for graduating high school seniors from Lakewood, continuing to art school. Additional grants for arts funding include The Beck Center, Lakewood High School and more. To support scholarship giving, or for festival information visit www.lakewoodartsfest.org.