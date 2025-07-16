How To Keep Your Family Safe Around Water This Summer

After weeks of waiting, summer in Northeast Ohio arrived in full force. And even though our hottest days might be behind us, there’s still plenty of summer fun left to squeeze in before the start of school.

Water play can be one of the best parts of summer. It’s incredibly attractive to children, especially toddlers. Children love to explore.

But water also comes with risks. Drowning is the leading cause of death for children under 4 years old in the United States. It can happen within seconds or minutes, with no screaming or a lot of splashing.

Drowning is silent and fast, and not always at a pool. A hike near an open body of water can quickly turn deadly.

That’s why it is important that you play it safe when it comes to water, whether it’s in a private or community pool, the Cleveland Metroparks beaches, or streams and lakes.

Constant supervision around water is non-negotiable. Be especially alert when:

• Kids are near home pools — including inflatable kiddie pools and hot tubs — even if they’re not supposed to be swimming

• Exploring parks, trails, or anywhere with ponds or rivers

• Older kids are swimming in lakes or oceans with unpredictable currents

Water safety isn’t just one action — it’s a system of precautions. Experts call it the “Swiss cheese model;” no layer is perfect, but together they make swimming safer.



Follow the model’s five key precautions:

• Designate an adult water watcher (or several adults in shifts) who isn’t using phones or consuming alcohol, to constantly watch children, regardless of whether they know how to swim.

• Introduce children to swimming lessons. Look for courses through the local American Red Cross or your local public swimming pool. Some classes take children as young as 1 year old.

• Make children wear U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets on boats or in open water. Floaties (which are often banned at beaches) are not a substitute for a life jacket or swimming ability.

• Avoid blue swimsuits, which are hard to see under the water’s surface. Instead, choose bright colors (like neon orange, neon green or pink) that are easy to see underwater.

• Secure home pools. A pool fence should be at least 4 feet tall, not climbable, and enclosed on all sides. Gates should swing outward, making it harder for toddlers to push open. Install pool surface alarms and door/window alarms for added protection. Anything that invites climbing or jumping over fences (toys, ladders, etc.) should be removed. Drain water after each use.



Older kids may feel more confident around water, but they still need clear boundaries:

• Always swim with a buddy—never alone.

• Choose safe, designated swimming areas.

• Don’t swim after dark or after drinking alcohol.

• Watch for chilly water or changing temperatures, especially in lakes or oceans.



Water safety also means protecting your child (and yourself) from harmful sun exposure.

• Wear UV-protective clothing and wide-brimmed hats.

• No direct sun exposure for infants.

• Use broad-spectrum SPF 30+ or higher sunscreen every 2 hours (or right after swimming) on children 9 months and older.

• Stay in the shade or indoors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. when the sun’s rays are the strongest.

• Remember: melanin-rich skin still needs sun protection.

Ask your MetroHealth provider for swimming and sun safety advice at your next appointment. To make an appointment at MetroHealth West Park Health Center or another location, visit metrohealth.org/appointments or call 216-778-2222.





Elizabeth Krupa, MD, is a pediatrician at MetroHealth Ohio City Health Center.