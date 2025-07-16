Historical Lectures At Church Of The Ascension Feature Lakewood’s French, Andrews, And Hutchinson Families

Mia Hutchinson Soosai, a descendant, will discuss “The French and Andrews Family in Lakewood History” on Wed., July 23 at 5:30 p.m. in Ascension Hall, second floor of Church of the Ascension, an Episcopal Church located at 13216 Detroit Avenue. Their large family-run farm was known in Rockport and later Lakewood for the production of fruit and specialized flowers. After the death of her Civil War veteran husband, Virginia French Andrews, with the help of her sons, kept the farm going. Several Lakewood streets bear these family names, and land that was donated by the family to the city created Andrews Field, which the city renamed Kauffman Park.

Jeff Hutchinson and Jennifer Cauffield will discuss the prominent Lakewood Hutchinson family, which built freighters and were known in Cleveland Society for their successful endeavors. Their family home was one of the great estates lost to time in Lakewood. Smaller homes, designed by Clarence Mack, still stand on the Hutchinson estate on Edgewater Drive. Pictures, old family films and stories will be shared in the nave of the church on Fri., July 25 at 5:30 p.m.

These talks conclude a series of historical lectures celebrating Church of the Ascension’s 150th Anniversary. Founded in 1875, it is the oldest continuously worshiping church in Lakewood, and the French, Andrews, and Hutchinson family names are found all through the church records. The events are free, and the public is invited. For more information about Church of the Ascension and other upcoming activities, please visit www.ascension-lakewood.org.

Corky Thacker is a novelist and a parishioner at Church of the Ascension, an Episcopal Church located at 13216 Detroit Avenue in Lakewood.