Great Schools, Great Community

Lakewood is thriving.This community has long been a wonderful, diverse place, and it will continue to be so if we take care of Lakewood and each other. Most people reading this will already know about the many fantastic attributes Lakewood has to offer. If you don’t, come check it out. It’s an incredible place to visit, live, and raise a family.

One cornerstone of any community is a quality education system. Successful schools require many things; among them are great students, enthusiastic and committed teachers, safe and functional facilities, and staff and administrators who support all stakeholders. I am confident and pleased to say that Lakewood has these characteristics covered overwhelmingly. Is there one characteristic that is more critical than others? For me, it is undeniably yes. It’s the community.

Parents and community members who are engaged in a school system ensure that strengths are reinforced and deficiencies are improved. A dynamic community and defined process for growth empowers student education and development that is conducted in a manner consistent with the needs and desires of the community. I feel very fortunate to say that Lakewood demonstrates those attributes. The staff and school board agree. The mission statement of the Lakewood City Schools is the following:

In partnership with our families and community, Lakewood City Schools will develop responsible citizens, who are critical and creative thinkers, committed to life-long learning, invested in a diverse society, and prepared for technological and global opportunities.

It’s the teachers, staff, and school board’s duty to consider and connect the community with every aspect of their daily actions. So, what happens if that goes astray and community engagement is lacking or is disjointed? A less connected and involved community might let things slide, might let things pass with the hope that our elected representatives or someone else will make things better.

Not in Lakewood. We see more action and more connection from various groups and individuals. This is being demonstrated right now with the current elementary school situation. I feel strengthened to see the response from fellow community members reinforcing our strengths and leading our future.

Can it be better? Of course. Continuous process improvement does not occur if it is not continuous, and that’s the point. A community does not truly exist if it does not work together, and it is my belief that a school system is arguably the most important aspect of a community’s ability to sustain growth and wellbeing for the long term. We must continually work together.

Thank you to all parents and community members for your endless energy and love that you dedicate to your children and our schools. Welcome to those new to the community or those looking to find a neighborly, connected, walkable and bikeable lifestyle unique to our region. You will find our family walking to and from school. I will be here when you need me. We all will.