FirstEnergy Promises To Try To Deliver Third World Power To Lakewood

In a series of letters back and forth between city officials and First Energy Management, First Energy offered Lakewoodites a third world solution: “Rolling brown-outs during peak energy times.”

Yep, you heard right, we pay our bills, tolerate their wires, poles, exploding substations and transformers, the thanks we get, at some point or points during the week, they will shut your power off with no warning. But just for a bit, even though your power grid is working fine.

You know that weekly food you just put in the fridge? Don’t count on it not spoiling. You know Grandma on oxygen? No problem, she will probably make it. You know those things you need to finish? First Energy said forget it for now. Your fish tank of prized tropical fish? Oh well. Your security lights and cameras? Not an issue according to them.

First Energy told our city officials it is hoped that this only lasts until 2027 or so.

It should be remembered that FirstEnergy was just fined $20 million a year ago, in connections with charges of “epic utility ripoff that featured more than $61 million in bribes and a $1.3 billion bailout” Marty Schladen, August, 2024.

That’s right, fellow Lakewoodites, while we worked and paid our electric bills through many cost increases, FirstEnergy was scheming to find how to get more of our money through increased taxes and bribes. While they were wining and dining public officials and others in an attempt to get their hands on more public cash and help. They forgot to keep our service updated. They decided your grandpa on life support, or your groceries, just no longer mattered in their bottom line.

I would hope our Mayor and Council can get behind a bill that’s going through Barberton City Hall where they were told exactly what we were told. If the power goes out, FirstEnergy pays while making residents whole for the trouble, and any and all losses. It is only fair, and what is right.