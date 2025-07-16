Christmas In July Sale

Nationally renowned ceramic artist Gina DeSantis is hosting a one night in person sale of her artwork. Gina has been part of the Screw Factory Artists since 2008. Her work has been featured in over 400 retailers across the country including Uncommon Goods and Anthropologie. Most recently her work has been featured in Food & Wine Magazine. In order to do some "summer cleaning" she is bringing back a sale she hasn't hosted in over a decade. Customers are invited to shop sale items for individual purchase or fill a bag for $100. Rules apply so please visit her site for details. Full priced work will also be available for purchase.

Shoppers can also check out her membership studio during the event. The membership space provides 24/7 studio access for a monthly fee for ceramics hobbyists and artists. This space is perfect if you do not have the space or money to invest in equipment such as kilns, wheels or glazes. This space does have a membership application and limited spaces opening September 1st. To apply visit https://www.ginadesantisceramics.com/pages/membership-studio



When: Friday, July 25th from 6pm-10pm

Where: Studio C323, 13000 Athens Ave in Lakewood, OH 44017

Contact: Gina DeSantis [email protected]/440.785.5409

For more information visit: www.ginadesantisceramics.com



