Bocce At Cove – League 1 Wrap-Up & League 2 Kickoff!

We just wrapped up an exciting first session of Bocce at Cove—congratulations to Bella Bocce Donne for taking home the win! Their teamwork and tosses were top-notch!

A big round of applause to the other seven teams as well—their spirit, sportsmanship, and fun energy made League 1 lots of fun from start to finish.

To celebrate the season and kick off League 2, we hosted a lively Meet & Greet where new teams enjoyed refreshments, mingled, and caught the final games of the first session. The energy was high, the snacks were tasty, and the camaraderie was strong.

Here’s to another great season of friendly competition and fun on the bocce court—let the good times roll!