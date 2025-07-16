A Review Of Stephen Kinzer’s “The Brothers”

In his riveting duo-biography, *The Brothers, Stephen Kinzer delves into the lives of Allen and John Foster Dulles, and I found this nonfiction narrative to be nothing short of electrifying. It illuminated the shadows of my past, revealing the intricate web of events that shaped my life: the tragic loss of my best friend, who was killed in action at the tender age of 25 in Vietnam; my own four-year stint in the military during the tumultuous Vietnam War era; and the heart-wrenching decision my brother made to flee to Canada to escape the draft.

Kinzer’s exploration also transported me back to a pivotal moment in 1957 when my father took me outside to witness the historic passage of Sputnik across the night sky. The satellite glowed a brilliant white, low and hauntingly beautiful against the dark canvas of the universe. Yet, my father’s words pierced the wonder of that moment: “This is something to be afraid of.” The very next day, he drove me to the Nike anti-missile site in Parma, not to instill fear, but to unveil the reality that loomed over us—a reality that consumed the conversations of my classmates and echoed through the halls of our nation. Sputnik was a stark reminder that the Soviets had surged ahead of the United States in the race for technological supremacy.

In Lakewood, remnants of this era linger, particularly in the basement of the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, a former Civil Defense shelter. Its absence of windows and thick, imposing walls stand as a testament to a time when fear of nuclear attack was a palpable part of daily life. It is likely that many basements of Lakewood’s public buildings still bear the scars of that anxiety, serving as silent sentinels of a past fraught with uncertainty and dread.

Allen and John Foster Dulles were raised in a household steeped in Calvinist tradition, where their parents imparted a profound belief: humanity is divided into two distinct categories—the Saintly and the Satanic. In this stark worldview, the Dulles family, proudly identifying as the former, embraced a solemn duty: to convert or suppress those deemed Satanic. This mission, they believed, was not merely a personal obligation but a divine calling, a noble endeavor to reshape the world in the image of heaven itself.

In the shadow of impending global conflict, Allen embarked on a mission to gather intelligence for the U.S. Government long before the outbreak of World War II. By January 1953, he played a pivotal role in shaping the future of American diplomacy, assisting the newly inaugurated President Dwight Eisenhower in appointing John Foster Dulles as Secretary of State. With the world on edge, Allen assumed the mantle of Director of the CIA at a time when the iron grip of USSR Premier Josef Stalin had already suffocated the governments of Eastern Europe. Fear gripped the American populace, haunted by the specter of a Communist takeover.

Just weeks after Eisenhower took office, the world was rocked by the news of Stalin's death, ushering in a new era under the leadership of Nikita Khrushchev. In a surprising twist, Khrushchev embarked on a goodwill tour of the United States, a journey that notably excluded Disneyland—where Walt Disney had famously barred him from entry. However, the Premier did not miss the glitz of Hollywood, where he reveled in the company of iconic stars like Gary Cooper, Marilyn Monroe, Frank Sinatra, and Elizabeth Taylor at 20th Century Fox Studios.

Back in Moscow, buoyed by the warmth of his American encounters, Khrushchev reached out to Eisenhower, proposing discussions on arms control, world peace, and the possibility of opening the USSR to American tourists. Yet, the Dulles brothers and Eisenhower, steadfast in their resolve, flatly rejected his overtures, setting the stage for a tense standoff that would define an era. The world held its breath as the Cold War loomed ever larger on the horizon.

In the tumultuous 1950s, a wave of independence swept across Africa and Asia as numerous nations broke free from the shackles of European colonial rule. Amidst this seismic shift, the Dulles brothers, influential figures in American foreign policy, clung to a troubling belief: any engagement between these newly sovereign states and the Soviet Union was a direct result of Moscow's insidious influence.

Historically, the United States had prided itself on its commitment to respecting the sovereignty of nations. Yet, when Indonesia emerged from the shadows of Dutch colonialism and embraced its newfound independence, a dramatic turn of events unfolded. Sukarno, the charismatic leader who became the nation’s first president, embarked on a grand tour of the United States, even receiving a personal invitation from Walt Disney for a magical visit to Disneyland.

However, upon his return to Indonesia, Sukarno sought to forge a friendship with the USSR, igniting the ire of the Dulles brothers. Their fury was palpable, and with President Eisenhower’s tacit approval, they orchestrated a covert operation, supplying arms and training to a rebellious faction on the island of Sumatra.

But Sukarno, a leader beloved by his people, swiftly quelled the insurrection, demonstrating his resolve and commitment to his nation. The aftermath of this conflict sent shockwaves around the globe, revealing a stark truth: the United States, cloaked in the guise of a champion of freedom, was ultimately driven by self-interest, willing to undermine the very sovereignty it professed to uphold. The world watched, and the facade began to crumble, exposing the complexities of power, influence, and the quest for autonomy in a rapidly changing geopolitical landscape.

In a pivotal moment in history, Vietnam emerged from the shadows of colonial rule, declaring its hard-won independence from France. As the winds of change swept through Southeast Asia, Winston Churchill sent a stark warning to President Eisenhower: Ho Chi Minh had solidified his grip on leadership in Vietnam, and the United States should tread carefully, refraining from any attempts to unseat him. Yet, the Dulles brothers and Eisenhower chose to disregard this counsel, embarking on a mission to arm and train factions of the Vietnamese army that opposed Ho Chi Minh’s vision for the nation.

The Vietnam War would soon cast a long, dark shadow over America, claiming the lives of 3,094 brave servicemen from Ohio alone. Among them were thirteen valiant souls from our own city of Lakewood, whose sacrifices echo through the annals of history. Thousands more returned home bearing the invisible scars of war, their lives forever altered by the injuries they sustained on the battlefield. The legacy of their courage and the haunting toll of conflict continue to resonate, reminding us of the profound cost of war and the enduring spirit of those who served.

A Pivotal Moment in History: The Dulles Brothers' Dark Ambitions

In a chilling first for the United States, the Dulles brothers—Allen and John Foster—embarked on a treacherous path that would forever alter the course of international relations. The nation had never before contemplated the assassination of a foreign leader, but when Patrice Lumumba, the young and charismatic Prime Minister of the Congo, began to forge ties with both the Soviet Union and the United States, the Dulles brothers saw an opportunity. They approached President Eisenhower with a shocking proposal: to eliminate Lumumba. With the clandestine support of Belgium's intelligence agency, they orchestrated a covert operation that ultimately led to Lumumba's assassination.

Emboldened by their success, the Dulles brothers turned their attention to another formidable figure: Fidel Castro, the revolutionary leader of Cuba. Castro had once been welcomed in the United States, celebrated with parades in New York City and Miami. Yet, as he leaned toward communism, the Dulles brothers devised a plan to overthrow him. In the waning days of Eisenhower’s presidency, they meticulously crafted the Bay of Pigs invasion, a scheme that included the assassination of Castro himself.

Upon the inauguration of the inexperienced John F. Kennedy, the Dulles brothers briefed him on their ambitious plans, assuring him of an inevitable triumph. However, Kennedy, filled with doubt, hesitated before reluctantly giving his consent. The result was catastrophic: the invasion failed spectacularly, leading to the deaths of over 100 Cuban exile fighters and the imprisonment of thousands more. This debacle marked the beginning of the end for Allen and John Foster Dulles, as their once-untouchable influence crumbled in the wake of their disastrous miscalculations.

In the shadows of history, the Dulles brothers' legacy serves as a stark reminder of the perilous consequences that arise when ambition and power intertwine.

Robert Blum is a lifelong Lakewood resident who enjoys running, hiking, camping and traveling.