A Bloom With A View: Lakewood’s 4th Annual GardenWalk Beckons

The countdown is on! In just a few days, Lakewood will be in full bloom for the 4th Annual GardenWalk Lakewood, happening Saturday, July 19, from 10 AM to 4 PM.

This free, self-guided garden tour is your passport to a day of discovery, where you’ll stroll through vibrant yards, meet fellow plant lovers, and soak up the creativity of our community’s most passionate gardeners.

Here’s how you can join the fun:

Tour the gardens

Bring your friends, your family, or just your curiosity. It’s a perfect day to explore. Maps and routes are available on GardenWalkLakewood.org.

Join our Social Media Scavenger Hunt

While you explore the 4th Annual GardenWalk Lakewood, snap photos of the items listed on our social media accounts and share them on Facebook or Instagram with @gardenwalklakewood or #GWLKWD. Each tagged post = 1 entry! The GWL Scavenger Hunt runs from July 19 at 10 AM to July 20 at 11:59 PM EDT. Five winners will be chosen at random and notified via private message.

Cheer on your neighbors

Know someone whose garden is a part of the tour? Give them a shout-out and stop by to admire their handiwork.

Pedal & Petal: Explore Lakewood’s Gardens by Bike

Thanks to our wonderful friends at Bike Lakewood—a resident-led advocacy group for Lakewood cyclists and a proud chapter of Bike Cleveland—your garden tour can take a two-wheeled twist! Bike Lakewood has created self-guided neighborhood bike routes, all powered by Ride with GPS that can be found on our website. So hop on your bike, follow the path, and let Bike Lakewood guide your journey.

Grab your sunhat and get ready for a day full of inspiration, fresh air and fun! Visit GardenWalkLakewood.org for maps, details, and more.

Melissa Kress is a longtime Lakewood resident who tries very hard to garden (with mixed results) and is on the board of GardenWalk Lakewood.