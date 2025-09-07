Lakewoodites Perform At Innovative Theatre Festival

Another year of the BorderLight Theatre Festival is here. BorderLight is an annual celebration of arts, culture, humanity, and all things “fringe.” Located in Playhouse Square, this year’s festival will run July 16th-19th and feature a plethora of performances, including live plays, dances, circus acts, puppetry, stand-up comedy, music artists, and more.

A couple Lakewood artists are in the spotlight this year, with two performances featured in the BorderLight 2025 festival lineup: Lúnatic and Erie Street Cemetery: An Invitation. Both shows are free and open to the public.

Lúnatic is a two-person music group featuring Julia Sosa on vocals and Maic Corral on guitar. Formed in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua back in 2012, they transcend music genres, cultures, and now geography. When Julia moved to Lakewood, they found new ways to stay connected. Their BorderLight performance is the result of commitment, with Maic at the southern U.S. border in Ciudad Juárez, and Julia in Cleveland performing together, but physically apart. In a moment that echoes BorderLight’s mission, Lúnatic reminds us that art and connection knows no bounds.

Follow Lúnatic on instagram @lunaticmusica

Erie Street Cemetery: An Invitation is a theatrical dance performance produced by The Birds Who Walk at Night and takes place at Erie Street Cemetery, Cleveland’s oldest burial ground. This performance features a style of dance originating from Japan called “butoh,” which means “the dance of darkness.” Genevieve Jencson, a fellow Lakewoodite, is one of the lead directors and movement artists of the show. This dance allows the performer and the audience to explore the human condition—including grief, trauma, and awareness of mortality. Through these dark themes, it also illuminates beauty, tenderness, and the wonder of being a human.

Follow Genevieve on instagram @genevieve_violet

BorderLight has free events like the two mentioned above, as well as ticketed events. This year’s lineup includes family-friendly performances under the title Fringe Jr., separate from the adult-only shows. We hope you attend this year and get your fringe freak on at BorderLight 2025! For more information, visit their website www.borderlightcle.org or email Executive & Artistic Director Dale Heinen at [email protected].

Sarah Bene is a local freelance Digital Marketing Specialist and Media Producer. She grew up in Lakewood and is a graduate of Lakewood High Shool, class of 2018. In 2022 she graduated from Cleveland State University with a BFA in Film & Media Arts. She has worked on numerous commercials, television shows, and films.