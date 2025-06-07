President's Page: The Freedoms We Keep

Happy Independence Day Neighbors!

This year, as we celebrate the birth of our nation, I am reminded of a quote attributed to Benjamin Franklin as he exited the Constitutional Convention.

Influential patriot Elizabeth Willing Powel is said to have asked, “Well Doctor, what have we got – a republic or a monarchy?”

Franklin’s reported reply? “A republic, if you can keep it.”

Now more than ever, maintaining our republic requires all of us to actively participate in our democratic process and protect and exercise our rights and freedoms. As daunting as that can be at the state and national level, I thought it would be uplifting to share some of the ways we are keeping our freedoms here in Lakewood.

Freedom of Speech

You don’t have to look far to see Lakewoodites exercising their freedom of speech. Each Friday, just look up as you drive into Lakewood on I-90, or recently you may have seen a rally supporting federal workers and services marching from the Lakewood Social Security Office to the Lakewood Post Office, or no doubt you’ve noticed other grassroots efforts using yard signs to promote their points of view. The freedom of speech is alive and well in our community.

Freedom of the Press

Did you know that this issue marks the Lakewood Observer’s 20th anniversary? Founded before most residents and organizations were active on social media, the Lakewood Observer’s mission to connect us all with what is happening locally continues to play a pivotal role in our community today, and, like our republic, relies on citizen participation. Congratulations to Jim O’Bryan and the Observer team for 20 years of independent and community based journalism!

Freedom to Peaceably Assemble

Lakewoodites love to assemble! Recently, the Lakewood Black Caucus saw a record turnout at their excellent Juneteenth event, and no doubt I will see thousands of you at the 4th of July Parade at 10am. City Council also recently kicked off our community conversation series with Ward 1 and Ward 4. If you missed the one for your ward, please join us for one of the other ones. These casual chats help us answer resident questions, hear ideas and concerns from the community, and provide an opportunity for the type of citizen engagement necessary to keep our republic truly representative.

Freedom to Petition the Government

Every ten years, the City of Lakewood’s Charter requires the formation of a commission, made up of nine registered voters appointed by the Mayor and City Council to review the charter. At the upcoming July 7th Committee of the Whole meeting, City Council will discuss their recommendations, including the possibility of using Rank Choice Voting in municipal elections. Representatives from the Rank the Vote Ohio will provide a presentation. Please join us, read the commission’s recommendations, and let us know what you think! https://www.lakewoodoh.gov/accordions/charter-review-commission/

Upcoming Council Community Conversations:

Ward 2 - July 22, 6:00pm @ Lakewood Public Library Main Branch

Ward 3 – August 12, 6:00pm @ Lakewood Park Women’s Club Pavilion

Upcoming Council Meetings

July 7th

6:00pm Committee of the Whole - Charter Review Recommendations & Rank Choice Voting Presentation

7:30pm Regular Meeting of City Council

Sign up for our email list to receive agendas for upcoming meetings, livestream meetings or watch past meetings, and learn more about Council on our webpage: https://www.lakewoodoh.gov/lakewood-city-council/