$1.7 Billion for Billionaires. Cuts for Everyone Else.

The state budget passed by the Ohio General Assembly gave away $1.7 billion in taxpayer dollars for stadiums and luxury projects benefiting billionaire sports owners. Meanwhile, critical support systems for working families, seniors, and public services were squeezed or left stagnant.

I voted NO on this budget because Ohio deserves better. Here’s what Ohioans need to know:

Education: Underfunded and Politicized

Public schools face ongoing uncertainty, with complex new funding models obscuring real cuts. A punitive formula penalizes districts for fiscal responsibility, risking local tax increases.

This budget:

• Expands private school subsidies, including new “education savings accounts” with minimal oversight.

• Abolishes elected State Board of Education members, consolidating power under political appointees.

• Broadens voucher eligibility, diverting public funds to wealthy families.

Libraries: Neglected Again

Despite rising demand, library funding remains virtually flat: $490 million in FY26, $500 million in FY27. Structural spending constraints risk further harm.

Meanwhile, libraries face mounting threats from censorship and political interference with no additional support to confront them.

LGBTQ+ Ohioans: Singled Out

Provisions codify a narrow definition of sex into law, sidelining trans, nonbinary, and intersex people in state policy. Access to shelters and affirming care for LGBTQ+ youth remains threatened.

While some discriminatory Medicaid restrictions were vetoed, harmful provisions remain that stigmatize and deny critical care.

Child Care and Family Supports: Stalled

Promised expansions in publicly funded child care were abandoned. The budget:

• Cuts funding for infant vitality

programs and eliminates support for Black maternal health initiatives.

• Flat-funds “Help Me Grow,” halting plans to reach thousands of additional families.

• Ends presumptive eligibility for child care, delaying support for work- ing parents.

Mental Health: Critical Services Cut

The 988 Crisis Lifeline remains underfunded by $15 million. Several mental health initiatives, including student services and behavioral health telehealth programs, were eliminated or reduced.

These decisions jeopardize support at a time when demand is surging.

Medicaid: Dangerous Uncertainty

A trigger mechanism tied to federal policy could still threaten Medicaid expansion. And funding for hospitals and providers remains reduced. While some extreme anti-DEI provisions were vetoed, the overall direction of Medicaid policy in this budget is concerning.

Public Health: Left Vulnerable

Key health programs were slashed:

• State lab testing for newborns and outbreaks was cut.

• Overdose prevention efforts were slashed by $6 million.

• Campus sexual violence prevention programs were cut 70%, to just $400,000.

Lead abatement was partially protected by a veto, but overall investment remains inadequate.

Higher Education: Politicized and Gutted

Although some harmful changes to college funding were vetoed, the budget still advances an agenda of ideological control over public universities. DEI efforts are defunded, and curriculum oversight is politicized.

Student support services were slashed, including mental health programs.

Housing: Misplaced Priorities

Funding for brownfield cleanup was maintained, but lead abatement workforce training was drastically cut. “Welcome Home Ohio” excludes urban counties, and the Ohio Housing Trust Fund remains stagnant, ignoring the housing crisis facing many cities.

Corporate Welfare: Business as Usual

Despite cuts elsewhere:

• $1.7 billion remains allocated for stadiums and similar projects.

• A regressive flat tax benefits top earners: someone making $1.8 million gets a $9,800 break, while most Ohioans get nothing.

What’s Missing? Property Tax Relief

Local governments are being forced to pick up the slack, driving up local taxes. The refusal to fully fund public schools and essential services guarantees rising costs for ordinary Ohioans over time.

Final Word

This budget prioritizes luxury boxes over lunchboxes. It’s not just unfair—it’s immoral. I voted NO because Ohio’s priorities should be care, not corporate handouts. Let’s hold lawmakers accountable and fight for a budget that puts people first.

State Representative Tristan Rader represents Ohio’s 13th House District, covering Lakewood and Cleveland’s West Side.