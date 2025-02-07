Upcoming Events At Lakewood Public Library

Barbara Steffek-Hill Five-Star Matinee - "Duel in the Sun" (1946)

Sunday, July 6, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. (145 minutes) in the Main Library Auditorium

This 1946 psychological Western film stars Jennifer Jones, Joseph Cotten, Gregory Peck, Lillian Gish, Walter Huston, and Lionel Barrymore.

Meet The Author - "Cleveland's Riverside Cemetery" by Jamie Lynne Owens

Wednesday, July 9, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. in the Main Library Auditorium

Riverside Cemetery on Pearl Road was established in 1876, seven years after Lakeview Cemetery. Author Jamie Lynne Owens is a fifth-generation staff member of Riverside Cemetery and has committed herself to the historic preservation of this Cleveland landmark. Books will be available for sale and signing at the event.

Terry Meehan Film Series - "Sweet Smell of Success" (1957)

Saturday, July 12, 2025 at 6:00 p.m. (96 minutes) in the Main Library Auditorium

Join Terry for his Film Noir of the Fifties series with "Sweet Smell of Success" starring Burt Lancaster and Tony Curtis. Stick around afterwards for a great discussion.

Meet The Author- Poet's Night

Readings by Cora McCann Liderbach, Stephanie Ginese, Dar Montonaro, Haylee Schwenk and Michelle Tackla

Wednesday, July 16, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. in the Main Library Auditorium

Enrich your Wednesday night with poetic reflections from five local writers. Books will be available for sale and signing at the event.

Literary Cleveland Presents: Poetry Open Mic

Saturday, August 2, 2025 from 12:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. on the Main Library Front Porch during the Lakewood Arts Festival

Enjoy poetry readings featuring experienced poets, participants from the writing groups and inspired festival goers. We encourage everyone interested in sharing their own poetry to sign up at our table during the festival.