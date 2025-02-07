Ticking Right Along

Lakewood Clock Repair would like to say “Thank You” to the community for its support of our growing business. Since opening February 2024, word has been spreading that there is now a very capable clock repair shop right here in Lakewood, Ohio.

Originally Lakewood Clock Repair was conceived as as a one or two-person operation. Today, Lakewood Clock Repair has three full-time employees and one part-time employee. The increased headcount permits Lakewood Clock Repair to keep what is considered a relatively short industry turn-around time of approximately 6-8 weeks. With the additional expertise we can also offer services like in-home service-calls for Grandfather Clocks.



Under the Lakewood Clock Repair roof there is almost 90 years of clock repair experience, allowing Howard-Miller and Ridgeway clock brands to quickly recognize Lakewood Clock Repair as one of their Authorized Service Centers.

When we opened the storefront, a soft goal to repair 500 clocks in our first year was set. At our 1-year anniversary (Feb 2025), 750 jobs tickets had already been written up. And before we knew it, we were writing up job ticket one thousand.

We attribute much of our success to our customer interactions. Our customers describe the shop as “professional, not stuffy," “serious, yet fun,” “friendly & helpful.” Stop by the shop, and you will agree.

Lakewood Clock Repair is primarily a repair shop. Our “sales floor” is the workshop. We do not hide our technicians in some back room. The technician workbenches are right there on full display in our shop. You will find our technicians are happy to answer questions, explain the repair process, and show you how your clock works.

Speaking of our “sales floor,” a common question we get is, “Do you sell new clocks?” While we do not sell “new clocks," please check out our Adoptable Clock collection. Our Adoptable Clocks have been reconditioned and function like a new clock. They even come with a 1-year warranty just like purchasing a new clock. For current availability, click the “Adoptable Clock” link @ www.LakewoodClockRepair.com.

Another question is “What types of clocks do you repair?” We repair most types of clocks and provide free estimates. We have repaired clocks that date back to the mid 1700’s right up to the modern-day quartz battery operated clocks.

Need a clock repaired? Know someone that needs a clock repaired? No appointment required to bring a clock to the shop for evaluation. Estimates are FREE and can often be provided while you wait. Own a Grandfather Clock, give the shop a call to schedule a service call.

Lakewood Clock Repair, 15725 Madison Av, Lakewood, OH 44107. Open: Tue-Sat (see website for current hours). Phone: 216-421-4201. Website: LakewoodClockRepair.com

Again, Thank You!!! from the team that makes Lakewood Clock Repair “tic”: Alan, Andrew, John, & Mike.