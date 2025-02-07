The Lakewood Rangers-Built From The Ground Up

Want a good baseball team? You can either build one, or buy one. The Los Angeles Dodgers are mostly bought, as are most Division 1 college teams, increasingly assembled through NIL money and the transfer portal. It’s almost laughable to call these assemblage of players “programs,” implying a high level of development. See a good player—buy them—simple and soulless.

Conversely, the Lakewood Rangers program is built--- on the practice fields and in the LHS weight room, through a vibrant youth recreation program coordinated with the Lakewood Community Baseball and Softball Association, and via other summer/travel baseball programs. We are hyper local—just doing our best with and for the 44107 kids. It’s a thing of beauty.

The wildly successful 2025 Lakewood Rangers (22 wins, District Championship, Regional Finalist, 4-0 vs the SWC) is the most tangible indicator of a successful program, but there are others, including full JV and Freshman teams, strong attendance, heightened participation in baseball across all age groups in the city, and the number of former players who attend games to root on their Lakewood Rangers. From top to bottom, it’s an authentic, organic community effort.

Coach Grant Graves, LHS ’11, reflecting on the historic 2025 campaign, attributed the success to the commitment players made to strength and conditioning—greatly aided by Coach Jim Gajewski--and by players who are dedicated to getting better every season and every day. Coach Graves emphasized that he and his staff, while relishing the past two seasons (42-12), will continue to look for ways to improve in all phases. There is satisfaction, but no complacency.

The highlights on the field included winning three tight OHSAA tournament games against tough opponents— capped off by a 3-1 nail biter over North Canton Hoover in the Regional semi-final, thrilling Friday Night wins over Chagrin Falls, Elyria, North Ridgeville and St Edward, and a late inning comeback at Westlake. Every tough loss: River, Buckeye, Westlake--was followed by a bounce back win. Win or lose, there is no better high school baseball experience in NE Ohio than Friday Night Under the Lights at Lakewood Stadium, with LHS alum DJ Ray Carr on the PA system, music between innings, and a spirited student section.

Off the field, the spring break trip to Myrtle Beach—new this year-- (3-1) was great for team bonding. The honoring of the late Hall of Fame Coach Ken Ciolek, Senior Night and the Teacher Appreciation game further solidifies the connection between the team and our community. These traditions and rituals not only honor the parents, teachers and alumni and are vital to our success, but also indicate a level of connectivity and gratitude that simply doesn’t exist when players are commodities.

To be fair, there is a level of “buying” here—not of players—but of resources. We are a town that gives youth a chance to play ball (field, umpires, scorekeepers, etc.), the Lakewood Athletic Boosters donated a new weight room, the school district provides a state-of-the-art field at the high school, citizens/alumni stepped up to fund the spring trip. LCBSA (founded as LCBA in 2013) has been critical to the vitality of baseball in Lakewood, and former Coach Mike Ribar—another LHS Hall of Famer—along with several community members, are chiefly responsible building LCBA. Essentially, the citizens of Lakewood are unsurpassed in their commitment to providing an opportunity rich environment for our students, baseball being no exception. It takes a village—and we sure have one.

The Lakewood Rangers are already working to win a State Championship in 2026. That’s a tall order, a long shot, even with so many returning letter winners from this year's Elite Eight team. With fierce competition, there are no guarantees, save one: no matter what, the Lakewood Rangers are, and will be, one team, from one town, that will give it their best. Long Live Lakewood.