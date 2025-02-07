Shared-Use Path: Your Street Could Be Next

The next time you are out and about in Lakewood, look at the streets that have recently been repaved and/or involved in the sewer repair system. Tree lawns have been diminished in favor of more pavement.

I had not noticed until my street, Bunts, was chosen for a redesign to include a 10-foot-wide, shared-use path on the west side of the street. That means significantly reducing tree lawns on both sides of the street the entire length of Bunts for a path that dead ends into the freeway and Clifton. Green space is being sacrificed for more pavement, which leads to environmental concerns.

Your street could be next.

Look at the city’s Active Transportation Plan. Nobody can argue that safe streets are imperative. However, the way in which the city is implementing this plan is anything but safe, and it lacks common sense. There was very little input from Lakewood residents who do not have a special interest.

The city claims it is looking for ways for residential input going forward, but how much damage will be done in the meantime?

The streets in the city’s plan marked for a shared-use path include Lake, West Clifton, Rocky River Drive and Clifton, to name a few. Overall, 29 streets are earmarked for reconfiguration to accommodate bicycle lanes of some kind. That’s as the Active Transportation Plan notes that less than 1% of city residents commute via bicycle.

Bike lanes, bicycles and accommodating all people are great, but it must be done responsibly and not at the expense of our home values. Even the Ohio Department of Transportation advises against shared-use paths in densely populated areas where there are many driveways to cross.

Let the city know you are paying attention before it is too late. Sign our petition, write to council and the mayor, speak at city council meetings. Don’t let them force poor planning upon you.