Save the Date: Summer Resource Fair At Cove!
Lakewood Area Collaborative’s FREE Back-to-School Event
Sponsored by: Healthy Lakewood Foundation & Cuyahoga County Health and Human Services
Date: Saturday, July 26, 2025
Time: 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
Location: Cove Community Center, 12525 Lake Avenue | Lakewood, OH 44107
Join us for a day of community connection and support!
✔️ Explore local resources and services
✔️ Connect with neighbors and organizations
✔️ Get FREE school supplies
This event is free and open to all. Whether you’re looking for educational tools, health information, or family fun, this fair is for you.
Spread the word and bring your friends and family.
We can't wait to see you there!
Nancy Feighan
Project Specialist II, Department of Human Services, City of Lakewood
Volume 21, Issue 13, Posted 2:04 PM, 07.02.2025