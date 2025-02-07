Save the Date: Summer Resource Fair At Cove!

Lakewood Area Collaborative’s FREE Back-to-School Event

Sponsored by: Healthy Lakewood Foundation & Cuyahoga County Health and Human Services

Date: Saturday, July 26, 2025

Time: 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Location: Cove Community Center, 12525 Lake Avenue | Lakewood, OH 44107

Join us for a day of community connection and support!

✔️ Explore local resources and services

✔️ Connect with neighbors and organizations

✔️ Get FREE school supplies

This event is free and open to all. Whether you’re looking for educational tools, health information, or family fun, this fair is for you.

Spread the word and bring your friends and family.

We can't wait to see you there!