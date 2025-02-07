Lakewood’s Secret Gardens Are Yours To Discover!

Mark your calendars - Lakewood is about to bloom in the most spectacular way! On Saturday, July 19, from 10 AM to 4 PM, the city will be filled with fun and floral fellowship during the 4th Annual GardenWalk Lakewood—a free, self-guided tour of the most beautiful and creative gardens our community has to offer.

Whether you’re a seasoned horticulturist or just someone who likes to stop and smell the roses, this event is your chance to explore Lakewood’s lushest landscapes—and if you’re lucky—to swap gardening tips with the green thumbs behind the blooms! GardenWalk Lakewood will feature dozens of gardens, each with its own personality and charm.

Want to help? We’re still looking for a few volunteers to:

Deliver yard signs

Staff info stations

Sell GardenWalk Lakewood t-shirts

Email us at [email protected] and let us know how you’d like to lend a hand.

Whether you’re someone who loves gardening, supporting your community or just a good walk, this event is for you. Check out GardenWalkLakewood.org for more information.

Melissa Kress is a longtime Lakewood resident, a part-time plant whisperer, and a member of the GardenWalk Lakewood board.