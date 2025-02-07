Kyle V. Robinson For Lakewood City Council In Ward 2.

I’ve lived in Lakewood for nearly a decade, first as a renter on the Gold Coast and now as a homeowner on Cliffdale Avenue. I’m an attorney, a small business owner, and I was recently appointed by Mayor George to the Lakewood Citizens Advisory Committee. But more important than any title are my values and what I plan to stand for as a representative of Ward 2.

My path here wasn’t easy. I struggled through high school and didn’t have a clear direction early on. But through hard work and the support of others, I found my footing. I graduated from Kent State, went to law school in Michigan, and became a licensed attorney in New York. Eventually I returned to Ohio and started my own legal education business out of my apartment in Lakewood. That business now serves professionals in 38 states and employs members of my own family.

Lakewood has played a big role in my journey. It’s not just where I live, it’s home. I’m running for council because I want to give back to the community that gave me so much. I want to fight for more affordable housing, help our most vulnerable neighbors, support small business, and be the kind of representative Ward 2 deserves: present, responsive, and ready to work.

I believe serving on City Council means being thoughtful, informed, and engaged. It requires asking the right questions, going to the right departments, and doing the homework so you can speak clearly and accurately to residents. People deserve more than surface level answers. They deserve honesty, clarity, and leaders who take the time to understand the issues and communicate them effectively.

When I needed help in my life, people were there for me. I want to be that person for Lakewood. If a storm knocks down a tree in your yard, I want you to feel like you can call me. If you're unsure how to navigate city services, I want to be your first call. Running my own business gives me the freedom to be available, and that kind of presence is what I believe the job requires.

I’m also a proud product of public schools. I know what it means to be given a second chance, and I’ll always support our public schools and the teachers who make them great. Every student deserves the opportunity to succeed, just like I had.

Lakewood is at a turning point. Right now, five of the seven current council members were either appointed or ran without opposition. That’s not real choice for voters. We need more people involved and more voices at the table. Local government should belong to the community, not just a few people making decisions behind closed doors.

I believe everyone should earn their seat by connecting with residents and earning their trust. Experience is important, but leadership also means fresh ideas, asking the right questions, and doing the hard work to move things forward.

I’m not running to play it safe. I’m running to work hard for the people of Ward 2. I’ll show up. I’ll listen. And I’ll fight to make Lakewood better for everyone.

I would like to earn your vote and would be honored to have your support. You can learn more about me and my campaign atkyleforlakewood.com.

Sincerely,





Kyle V. Robinson

Candidate for Lakewood City Council, Ward 2