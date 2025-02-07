Introducing Common Ground At Cove!

by Nancy Feighan

We’re transforming part of the outdoor space at Cove Community Center into a welcoming place for all ages. It will feature gardens, nature play areas, shaded seating, a walking path with plant identification, an improved bocce court and play areas. We look forward to offering more intergenerational activities soon. Stay tuned for updates.

Nancy Feighan

Nancy Feighan

Project Specialist II, Department of Human Services, City of Lakewood

Read More on Cove Community Center
Volume 21, Issue 13, Posted 2:04 PM, 07.02.2025