Hixson’s Treasures Auctioned

Rachel Davis Fine Arts Auctioneers announces the sale of the collection of Hixson’s Flower Barn on Saturday, July 19, 2025 at 9:30am.



In-person Preview for the auction will be held at Hixson’s, on Saturday, July, 12 and Tuesday through Friday, July 15-18 from 10:00am-4:00pm. The auction is online only, and the catalog can be previewed on-line at www.racheldavisfinearts.com after July 5th. Hixson’s is located at 14125 Detroit Road. For additional information please call Rachel Davis Fine Arts at 216-939-1190.



Bill Hixson brought joy and beauty to his community year after year, becoming a cherished figure locally and internationally. His artistry, mentorship and holiday magic have left a lasting impression and will continue to inspire for generations.

Step into a winter wonderland as we celebrate the enchanting legacy of Hixson’s Flower Barn, a beloved Cleveland institution since 1953. Join us for a once-in-a-

lifetime auction featuring a treasure trove of Christmas delights and nostalgic wonders.

The auction will feature over 25,000 Christmas ornaments, including exclusive signed pieces created by Bill Hixson for the White House Christmas celebrations, each with it’s own story to tell. A diverse array of stained glass windows, chandeliers and noteworthy furniture. Over forty Holiday trees, artfully decorated by Bill Hixson will be included in the auction. Showcasing a vibrant mix of colors and designs, themes include Irish and Spanish motifs, roses, fruit, Santa, peacocks ,nautical elements and more. The sale will also include Hixson’s personal Christmas tree from his home.



Among the highlights is the iconic sixteen foot tall Raggedy Ann, a beloved figure that has greeted customers with a smile since the 1960’s. This charming doll even

made a cameo in the classic Christmas movie, “A Christmas Story.”



