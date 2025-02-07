Have You Heard Of Laska Lakewood?

Laska Lakewood is an up-and-coming Community Market being held "by the community, for the community." Laska is held biweekly on Sundays and is growing rapidly as word spreads throughout Lakewood and Northeast Ohio. When attending the market, located at Cordova and Madison in Lakewood, one can expect to find treasures of all kinds. Vintage clothing, one-of-a-kind paintings, miscellaneous yard sale goodies, live henna, bubbles, and more. There will be music, food trucks, and a multitude of easygoing and free fun to be had at Laska Lakewood.

The word "Laska" means love in Czech Slovakian and was chosen precisely for its founder, Colin Cox, of Funkworkstudio, and his love for Lakewood, Ohio. Colin is a Lakewood resident who has been living in Columbus for many years. He shares that he had a rough past year and recently moved back to Lakewood only to immediately feel the love and community welcoming him home. Laska Lakewood Community Market was born and the very first Laska was held on Sunday, May 18th, 2025. Local artists, residents, and vendors quickly joined the Laska family and the market continues to grow and evolve with every event.

Laska Market is held in the parking lot of Mike's Barbershop, located at 17100 Madison in Lakewood, and runs from 11 am to 7 pm every other Sunday. Upcoming Laska Market dates are Sunday, July 27th, 11 am to 7 pm, Sunday, August 10th, 11 am to 7 pm, Sunday, August 24th, 11 am to 7 pm, Sunday, September 7th, 11 am to 7 pm, and biweekly ongoing through September and October, with an unsure date of when the Laska Family will call it for the season. Colin shares that he'd like to keep it going through the fall season most definitely.

Laska is free to attend and only $10 to vend, offering a plethora of engaging activities for local families during their visit. Bubbles, sidewalk chalk, treasures and findings, henna, music, and food as mentioned earlier. This event is brought to Lakewood by Funkworkstudio and potential vendors should visit www.funkworkstudio.com to inquire about vending opportunities.

Laska Lakewood Community Market is unique and stands out from other markets with its laid back, everyone-is-welcome approach with vendors of all ages, and from all walks of life sharing space together, and sharing their love of Lakewood, Ohio. Be sure to check out Laska Lakewood Community Market, it's quite a good energy vibe and you don't want to miss it!

Heather is the kindness lady here in Lakewood. In the past she had a family Enrichment center here in town. She works in the nonprofit sector in Cleveland and is also an artist with her own companies, Kind Mind Art and Heather Feather Henna. She's involved with Laska Community Market here in Lakewood too.