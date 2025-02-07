Don't Let Lakewood Lose A Park: Franklin School Park Is Beloved

For the past few decades, on any given day if you drive past the lush grassy field and playground at Lakewood's The Franklin School of Opportunity, on the corner of Lewis Dr and Franklin Blvd, you see children laughing and playing on the playground, kids practicing baseball and soccer in the field, and residents chatting and connecting on its benches. This area has always functioned as a park and community space. These green areas for play and connection are the glue that binds a community. Forging connections in our communities and being in green spaces have direct measurable impacts on our mental and physical health. Playgrounds and parks are invaluable gems to communities. Their worth simply cannot be overstated. The city has admirably done its part to protect and extend the park space of Lakewood by fashioning pocket parks out of any available strip of open land. Outside of Franklin is a readymade park that's already part of the fabric neighborhood, which the city is willing to assume ownership and maintenance of for the benefit of the community.

The Franklin School of Opportunity (FSO) program has moved to the Lakewood High School building. Since the announcement of the FSO program’s relocation, residents and city representatives have pleaded with Lakewood school board members and superintendent to keep this precious park accessible to the public by transferring ownership, management, and maintenance to the city of Lakewood. The city of Lakewood has expressed interest and enthusiasm in purchasing the property. The Lakewood school board and superintendent remain unmoved. Sadly, the Lakewood school board has slated the building and property for auction this coming Monday 6/23. The city of Lakewood has requested that the Lakewood school board split the parcel. Half would be maintained as a park for the community, which it is currently being used as, and the building would be for adaptive reuse. Despite the obvious community benefit, the Lakewood school board has chosen not to do this. Instead, the full property is to go to the highest bidder at public auction this coming Monday, unless members of the community reach out the school board and show how invaluable this park is to our community. Before June 23rd, please tell the school board and superintendent Lakewood residents cannot afford to lose this community space.

Brittany Brocker is Lakewood resident and parent.