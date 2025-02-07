District Moves Forward With Sale Of Franklin

Lakewood City Schools is moving forward with the sale of the former Franklin School building following a public auction and consideration by the Board of Education. The Board held a special meeting on Thursday, June 26, to vote on the sale of the building to Inner Peace Cleveland, a local organization dedicated to supporting adults with disabilities and their families. The motion was approved [4-0] (board member Colleen Clark-Sutton was traveling and was not able to attend).

The Franklin building, which formerly housed the Franklin School of Opportunity (FSO) became vacant following FSO’s relocation to Lakewood High School. With the building no longer serving a purpose for the District in its current state, the District pursued the sale of the property through a public auction held on June 23.

The auction drew interest from eight different groups and concluded with the highest bid of $775,000 submitted by David Fox, director of operations at Inner Peace Cleveland.

Inner Peace Cleveland (www.innerpeacecleveland.com) is an organization committed to advancing the well-being and independence of adults with disabilities by providing life skills training, job readiness programs, family support, and inclusive community engagement. Inner Peace has indicated it will preserve the Franklin building structure while making improvements aligned with its mission.

“The Franklin building has long served as a place for growth and opportunity, and we’re excited that its next chapter will continue that legacy,” said Nora Katzenberger, president of the Lakewood Board of Education. “We’re grateful to have found a buyer that is dedicated to making a meaningful contribution to the Lakewood community.”

Added Fox: “Inner Peace Cleveland is honored to bring our mission to Lakewood. We are committed to investing in the community and transforming the Franklin building into a welcoming space that supports individuals with disabilities and their families.”

