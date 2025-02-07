Common Ground At Cove: Summer Book Club

This summer, we’re building connections—one page at a time.

As part of our Common Ground at Cove initiative, we invite you to join the Summer Book Club—an opportunity to come together, share perspectives, and enjoy meaningful conversation with your neighbors.

Choose the session that works best for you:

Monday, August 11 | 2:00–3:00 PM

Thursday, August 14 | 6:30–7:30 PM

Both gatherings will take place at Cove Community Center, and childcare will be provided to make it easier for everyone to attend.

Whether you’re a lifelong reader or just getting started, there’s a place for you in the conversation. Let’s read, reflect, and connect—together.