Buyers Beware When Purchasing A Used Vehicle

Buying a car is a big purchase and consumers should be extremely mindful when it comes to buying a used car. The Legal Aid Society of Cleveland has some advice on what consumers should think about before heading to the nearest used car dealership.

The first thing that should be considered is the consumer’s budget.

“You can do some research ahead of time for the cars that are available,” said Bilal Mozaffar, a Staff Attorney in the Economic Justice Practice Group at Legal Aid. “You can also ask beforehand what the out the door price is before heading to the dealership.”

It’s also important to learn about the dealership’s reputation by searching the Ohio Attorney General's Consumer Complaint database and the Better Business Bureau (BBB) to learn if any consumer complaints are pending against them. Google and social media platforms are also helpful tools for customer complaints or reviews.

Rather than getting financing at the dealership, consumers should consider getting a more affordable loan from their bank or credit union.

Used car buyers should always test drive the car and take it to a mechanic to have it checked out before purchasing it.

"If you get any pushback from the dealership, just be assertive and let them know that not allowing a mechanic to look at the car is non-negotiable,” said Bilal.

Consumers should also bring someone with them to the dealership to watch the transaction and be sure to review the buyer’s guide, which should be visible on the car.

Used car buyers should be aware that they are not guaranteed the same legal protections as those purchasing new cars.

“The Lemon Law doesn't apply to most used cars, so you need to know the history of the vehicle and what's covered,” said Kristen Nawrocki, a Paralegal in the Economic Justice Practice Group at Legal Aid. “If you're purchasing the vehicle “as is”, there's no warranty. The moment you sign the contract, drive off the lot, and something breaks, you are fully responsible for all repairs or issues that arise. The seller or dealer are not obligated to fix anything or offer a refund.”

Dealerships do offer add-ons such as warranties, service contracts, and Guaranteed Asset Protection, also known as GAP coverage, but these are not always beneficial to the buyer.

“The main thing to know is that you don't have to be pressured by the dealership to purchase these add-ons,” said Bilal.“Oftentimes you could get them from your regular automobile insurance company and they are a lot cheaper.”

If you need assistance with a consumer issue, call Legal Aid at 888-817-3777, or complete an online intake at lasclev.org/apply. You can also attend a Legal Aid Brief Advice Clinic. For a full list of dates and times visit: lasclev.org and click the “Events” tab.

Tonya Sams is the Development & Communications Manager at The Legal Aid Society of Cleveland.