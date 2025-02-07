Broken Promises And A Boon For Billionaires:  Antonio Votes Against Republican State Budget

Senate Democratic Leader Nickie J. Antonio (D-Lakewood) issued a statement after the Ohio Senate voted to accept conference committee changes to House Bill 96, the state operating budget last week.

“Instead of supporting working families and creating an Ohio that is truly the heart of it all, the Republican majority created a budget filled with broken promises," said Leader Antonio. "Broken promises for low-income and hard-working Ohioans: farmers, shop clerks, librarians, teachers, bus drivers, first responders, ride share drivers and so many more. ” This budget cuts taxes for the wealthiest residents of our state, gives away $600 million in Ohioans’ unclaimed funds to sports franchise owners, underfunds our public schools by billions, provides no meaningful property tax relief, and threatens Medicaid coverage for over 700,000 Ohioans.

It also slashes critical funding across the state for public health, lead abatement programs, clean water, food banks, public libraries, and food banks. “Make no mistake– this is a Republican budget with an agenda clearly outlined to reward the wealthy and well-connected through tax credits, vouchers, and the giving of funds to sports facility owners using Ohioans’ unclaimed funds, without requiring the wealthy to pay their fair share,” said Leader Antonio.

For the first time since 2001, not a single Democrat voted in support of the state operating budget. Ohioans deserve better. House Bill 96 now heads to Governor DeWine for his signature. He may still line-item veto provisions of the budget.

Casey Rife is the Communications Director for the Ohio Senate Democratic Caucus.