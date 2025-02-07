Brian F. Ventura Announces Candidacy For Lakewood City Council At-Large

Brian F. Ventura has formally announced his candidacy for Lakewood City Council At-Large, driven by nearly three decades as a dedicated resident and a deep passion for the city's future. He is committed to fostering transparent governance, effective policies, and a brighter, more equitable Lakewood for all residents.

Ventura's campaign is built on integrity, empathy, and a profound understanding of community needs, believing strong leadership comes from service and collaboration. "Raised in a blue-collar family, watching my father and grandfather as 407 Teamsters, with my dad as a union steward, instilled in me the unwavering importance of fair treatment and a strong sense of community responsibility. This background deeply influences my commitment to equitable practices for all working families in Lakewood," states Ventura. He emphasizes the need for new perspectives and innovative ideas, pledging to advocate for robust community input to ensure every Lakewood resident has a voice.

If elected as Council At-Large, Ventura will prioritize:

Enhanced Safety and Public Services: Strengthening initiatives and improving accessibility. This includes full support for investing in and expanding our police and fire infrastructure, directly supporting the brave men and women who protect our community, and focusing on solutions that enhance pedestrian and cyclist safety through improved crosswalks, signal timing, and visibility at intersections.

Affordable and Sustainable Housing: Championing diverse options and finding solutions to help our seniors and working-class families stay in their homes.

Strategic Development: Actively supporting existing small businesses by fostering an environment for job creation through streamlined processes and access to resources. This also includes effective traffic management to ensure easy access to local businesses and commercial areas, helping attract and retain new businesses.

Brian's qualifications stem from a robust professional background as a solutions-driven Information Systems Engineer with extensive experience in business intelligence and project management, adept at leading cross-functional teams and implementing process innovations. This is complemented by his personal dedication to community well-being, notably through his past work on the 11 Foundation, a non-profit assisting adolescents with acquired traumatic brain injuries.

Ventura is prepared to apply his analytical rigor and compassionate advocacy to address Lakewood's challenges and seize opportunities. His campaign focuses on community engagement and responsive leadership, aiming to foster a resilient and thriving city. He looks forward to connecting directly with residents in the coming weeks and months. For more information, visit www.venturaforcouncil.com or connect on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/VenturaForCouncil/.