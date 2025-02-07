Bike Lakewood To Offer A FREE Bike Valet At Lakewood Summer Meltdown

Bike Lakewood is excited to offer a FREE bike valet for the second year in a row at Lakewood Summer Meltdown on Saturday, July 19, 2025 from 4-10pm. Skip the car and the stressful hunt for parking - ride your bike down to enjoy the day's festivities! We will be located in the small parking lot between Dave's Cosmic Subs and City Center Park on Detroit, and we will have volunteers monitoring the bikes for the duration of the event. Come on down, chat with us, and take advantage of this FREE community service!