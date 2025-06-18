Work Begins On The Birdtown Connector Entrance

BIG NEWS: The City of Lakewood has begun work in earnest on construction of the Birdtown Connector Entrance, which will create direct access to Madison Park from the Historic Birdtown Neighborhood and Harrison Elementary School.



This new park entrance, located at the intersection of Halstead Avenue and Thrush Street on the eastern edge of Madison Park, will connect to a new U-shaped pathway that will loop around the soccer field. We look forward to providing updates on this project in the weeks ahead.



Thank you to City of Lakewood, Ohio - Municipal Government and Cuyahoga County Planning Commission for making this first phase of the Madison Park Master Plan possible.