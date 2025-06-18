Upcoming Events At Lakewood Public Library

Meet The Author- "The Towpath" by Jonathan Walter

Wednesday, June 18, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. in the Main Library Auditorium

Author Jonathan Walter pays homage to the legend and history of Northeast Ohio and the Cuyahoga Valley National Park in "The Towpath," a time-travel suspense thriller. Books will be available for sale and signing at the event.

Musical Presentation - The Mother Road: Celebrating the History of Route 66

Presented by The Victor Samalot Duo on Sunday, June 22, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. in the Main Library Auditorium

Get your kicks through essential road music, including Bobby Troup’s Route 66, along with the visuals and backstories of America's most iconic highway. The Victor Samalot Duo features Victor Samalot on guitar with Bobbi Holt on bass and vocals.

Lakewood Public Cinema Film - "The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert" (1994)

Presented by Tom Stebel on Saturday, June 28, 2025 at 6:00 p.m. in the Main Library Auditorium

Join Tom Stebel from the LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland as he screens and discusses this award-winning and critically acclaimed film that follows the comic adventures- and misadventures- of three friends who take a road trip across the Australian Outback in a tour bus named Priscilla.

Knit & Lit Book Club - "Cold Sassy Tree: A Novel" by Olive Ann Burns

Tuesday, June 17, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. in the Main Library Auditorium

Booked for Murder Book Club - "The Marlow Murder Club" by Robert Thorogood

Thursday, June 26, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. in the Multipurpose Room