When we first took on the restoration of the former Trinity Lutheran Church, my husband Frank and I each saw the potential in different parts of the property. While Frank focused on bringing new life to the historic building itself, I couldn’t help but see the opportunity in the sprawling parking lot. With my background in retail and close connections with many of the talented local artists and boutique small business owners here in Lakewood, I knew this space could evolve into something special for thecommunity.

That vision became the Trinity Block Market — Lakewood’s first curated public makers market, designed to bridge Downtown Lakewood to the West End and bring people

together to celebrate small businesses, makers, and local creativity.

The Trinity Block Market is a natural extension of the mission behind The Trinity Block development itself: to create a destination where Lakewood residents and visitors from nearby suburbs can gather, shop, and immerse themselves in the community. Our hope is that this market grows into a new tradition for Lakewood and helps further support local artists and small businesses.

The inaugural market will take place on Sunday, June 29th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. We’ve brought together a carefully curated group of vendors, including Cle Clothing Co, Blair Ritchey, Mishi Lifestyle, Lakewood Plant Co, Leona’s Custom Hats, Hannah Dunphy, Narrow Dog Pottery, Sixth City Vintage, as well as regional favorites like

Nomad, Shore Society, Wandering Wardrobe, and many more.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy Trinity Block’s newly opened tenants, including Jersey Mike’s, Lakewood Bottle Shop, and Cle Bagel Cafe, learn more about Body Fit Training, Cultivate Yoga and Megan Cox Bridal/Makeup by Meridith. Some of Lakewood’s other small business favorites like LBM, Immigrant Son Brewery, and Trikeable Treats will also be present.

We’re excited to kick off this new chapter and welcome everyone to join us as we build something meaningful together for Lakewood.