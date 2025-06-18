Reviving Trinity Block: A Story Of Preservation And Vision

The transformation of Lakewood’s Trinity Block reflects both vision and dedication. For years, I saw the potential in the historic Trinity Lutheran Church

property. When the City of Lakewood acquired the site and issued a request for proposals, I quickly moved to assemble a trusted team: preservation consultant Heather

Rudge of HP Group, and architects Scott and Analia Dimit of Dimit Architects. Dubbed “the dream team” by Maria Scalish, CEO of Scalish Construction, the group brought

together their expertise to secure Federal and Historic Tax Credits — critical fo preserving the site’s architectural integrity while making the project financially viable.



With tax credits in place, the team carefully balanced preservation with adaptive reuse. In just under a year, the former church, storefronts, and schoolhouse were converted into vibrant, mixed-use spaces, now home to offices, a yoga studio, and a fitness facility. Central to the preservation effort was retaining the Sanctuary’s original volume. One of the most significant achievements was the full restoration of the Sanctuary’s stained-glass windows, returning them to their original brilliance.



Some of the notable exterior improvements included removing a deteriorating 1967 porch addition to restore the church’s original south façade steps. The 1953 classroom wing saw vinyl windows replaced with multi-pane casements true to the building’s design era which showcase the beautiful natural lighting. To ensure accessibility, a new ADA-compliant entrance and Lula elevator were added. Site improvements also featured a repaved parking lot with EV ChargePoint stations.



Historic storefronts were restored to their original configurations using archival photographs. Landscaping was completed in partnership with Wild Ones Greater Cleveland, incorporating native Ohio plantings and a new rain garden adjacent to a bocce court—a nod to both my and Maria’s roots. Community bocce leagues are set to launch in Fall 2025, creating a new gathering space for the neighborhood.



Guided by our mission to build a greater Cleveland, Scalish Construction delivers design and construction services that elevate communities, restore historic structures, and improve buildings for both people and the environment. Every project is approached with artistry, craftsmanship, and a deep respect for both history and future sustainability, we feel we accomplished that with the Trinity Block development.