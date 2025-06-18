Ranger Clubs Raise Funds For Homeless Children And Lakewood Animal Shelter
Shout out to our student clubs that do so many good things for our community!
--LHS Key Club recently held a car wash and raised $500 for Sleep In Heavenly Peace, an organization that builds beds for children displaced by homelessness.
--Harding's Kiwanis Builders Club ended their year with a popcorn fundraiser for the Lakewood Animal Shelter that raised $600.
Kudos to these compassionate and empathetic Rangers!
Volume 21, Issue 12, Posted 4:49 PM, 06.18.2025