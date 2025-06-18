Meet Annmarie Gero—Engineer, Athlete, Survivor, And Friend

If you’ve ever wondered what it looks like to live boldly, laugh heartily, and keep exploring—just sit down with Annmarie.

Born at the old St. John’s Hospital in Cleveland, Annmarie was the 10th of 12 children. She weighed 9 pounds, 7 ounces, measured 22 inches long, and had a full head of jet-black hair. Her mom, who gave each child a nickname, called her “Moon” for her round face. With four older sisters, Annmarie always had extra eyes looking out for her.

Always ahead of the curve, she started kindergarten at age four and later graduated from Lincoln West High School. Afterward, she took an unconventional route—joining the Civilian Conservation Corps in the Shawnee Forest. What began as a summer job turned into eight unforgettable months rebuilding creek walls, training to fight forest fires, and disassembling a 125-year-old log cabin to reassemble at the Adams County Fairgrounds.

Energized, she returned to school at Tri-C and Cleveland State, studying medical technology, disease research, and earning stackable certificates in quality engineering, computer repair, and networking.

As if that weren’t enough, Annmarie also played professional women’s football for three years with the Cleveland Brewers (now the Cleveland Fusion), competing against teams from Michigan, Indiana, and Kentucky—and winning two championships. As a nose tackle and tight end, she could do 10 pushups in full gear without breaking a sweat.

She began her career in automotive engineering before shifting to aerospace, working at DuPont and Voss Aerospace, where she helped produce parts for aircraft and medevac planes. She thrived in that high-precision environment for over 20 years.

Then everything changed. After a routine surgery, Annmarie had a severe allergic reaction to pain medication. She aspirated, coded for 15 minutes, and was placed on life support, in a coma for two months. Doctors gave her a 10% chance of survival. But Annmarie beat the odds—waking up and relearning how to speak, move, and walk.

Adventure has always been in her DNA. She once hitchhiked with a friend from Columbus to California, camping in Yosemite and watching the sunrise over the Grand Canyon. No bear spray—just rope, a tree, and smart advice from a park ranger.

At 21, she began riding motorcycles and cruised into her 50s on Hondas and Kawasakis. In 2000, she swapped the bike for a Sea Ray Cuddy Cabin and trailered it to Marblehead and Port Clinton, often camping nearby. Though she’s since sold the boat and camper, she still enjoys adventure—now it's often trying new restaurants with friends.

Annmarie came to Cove about a year and a half ago and quickly became a familiar face. She made friends easily and joined activities like arts and crafts, bocce, and the Cove Garden Club, where she’s learning about flowers and plants.

Her story proves life has many chapters—and the most unexpected ones can bring the biggest transformations. After all she’s endured and accomplished, she’s found not just new hobbies and friendships at Cove, but a renewed lease on life.