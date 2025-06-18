Mayor's Corner: Public Works Really Works

With a city as dense, busy, and historic as Lakewood, keeping our public assets – streets, parks, infrastructure, and buildings – in good condition takes immense effort. Always leading the way is the Lakewood Department of Public Works, who oversee our 217 streets, 180 miles of sidewalks, and 74 acres of parks, as well as our multiple city buildings (everything from City Hall and Cove Community Center to Winterhurst Ice Rink and our wastewater treatment plant, just to name some). I want to thank the entire Public Works team for their efforts, including Director Chris Gordon and City Engineer Mark Papke for their leadership.

Public Works is busy year-round, but they are especially visible in the warm weather months when many of our streets and parks projects are in full swing. For our streets, sidewalks, intersections, and underground infrastructure, every year Public Works develops a map of maintenance and improvements. I have included this year’s map of that work plan, and as you can see it is extensive.

The plan touches areas across Lakewood and the projects span a wide range – repaving roads, improving crosswalks, adding or replacing signs, watermain replacements, and sewer improvements. This year’s plan also includes finishing up the multi-year complete renovation of the City’s main sewer interceptor, which runs the length of Lakewood up to 90 feet below grade along Edgewater and West Clifton. Guiding all this work is in addition to ongoing responses to unpredicted emergencies that demand street repairs.

On top of all the work on streets and sewers, Public Works is again working on special projects in our parks. This year, that included upgrades to neighborhood parks like Merl Bunts Park and Niagara Park, while improving our two large parks by creating a new connection between Madison Park to the Birdtown neighborhood via a city-owned lot on Halstead and overseeing the completion of the Lakewood Skate Park at Lakewood Park. The City is also using the slow season at Winterhurst to continue upgrades there, with Public Works helping guide work to upgrade and expand the locker rooms, modernize the spectator stands, and continue a major overhaul of the facility.

Beyond parks and streets, Public Works takes on special projects beyond their regular scope of work. In 2025, that includes overseeing the completion of the new Lakewood Animal Shelter, which will open on Berea Road later this year, as well as a new pole barn to store and protect city equipment, and the initial stages of a design build project for treatment tanks at Lakewood’s wastewater treatment facility in the valley.

While some of these projects across Lakewood can cause inconvenience as we go about our daily business on city streets, we can all feel gratitude for the efforts of our hardworking Public Works Department team to maintain and improve our city. We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we work to keep Lakewood roads, sewers, parks, and buildings safe and in high quality condition to server our residents and taxpayers.