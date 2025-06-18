Lakewood Public Library Children’s And Youth Services Programs

Color Our World Summer Reading Club

For all children and youth from birth up to those entering Twelfth grade. Read for fun and rewards. Participants will be entered into weekly drawings for prizes and gift cards. Readers can check in online or in person. Come to the library and check in halfway through and receive a reward. All finishers select a new book to keep.

Friday, May 9, 2025 through Monday, August 11, 2025

Just Baby 'N Me

For You and Your Birth to 24-Month-Old Baby

Just Baby 'N Me is a lap-sit story time ideal for babies from birth through early walkers. No registration is required.

Main Library-

Mondays- 10:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Wednesdays- 10:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Thursdays-10:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Madison Branch-

Thursdays- 11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Pre-school Story Time

For You and Your 2 to 5-Year-Old Pre-schooler. Children and their parents will enjoy stories, movement and songs for thirty fun filled minutes. No registration is required.

Main Library:

Tuesdays: 10:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Wednesdays: 11:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Madison Branch:

Thursdays: 10:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Pajama Party

For You and Your 2 to 6 Year-Old Child. Put on your pajamas, bring along your favorite stuffy and join us as we wind down for the night with books, movement and songs. No registration is required.

Mondays: 6:00-6:30 p.m.

Tuesdays: 6:00-6:30 p.m.

Family Weekend Wonders

Drop in to the Library's special weekend story time. Family Weekend Wonders is offered every weekend throughout the year and features a different theme each week followed by a craft. No registration is required.

Main Library- Fridays and Saturdays at 10:30 a.m.

Madison Branch- Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

The Wonderful World of Bubbles

For the whole family. This show takes bubbles and science to a new level of fun. See square bubbles, bubbles that change shape, bubbles that walk a tight rope and even a person inside of a bubble. This is a laugh out loud comedy show for all ages.

Friday, June 20, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. in the Main Library Multipurpose Room

Jungle Bob’s Animal Show.

For the whole family. Join us for Jungle Bob’s educational Animal Show. See and learn about a variety of animals including reptiles, mammals and insects. No registration required.

Friday, June 27, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. in the Main Library Multipurpose Room.

Booktroverts: Teen Book Club

This monthly book club for sixth through twelfth graders is where the love of reading meets the joy of friendship

Tuesday, July 1, 2025 at 7:30 pm in the Main Library Multipurpose Room