Kicking Off A Cove Favorite: Potato Salad Season Is Here!
This month, Senior Chefs at Cove welcomed a special guest, Ruth Hill, who shared her delicious potato salad recipe with the group. With summer almost here, it was the perfect time for a fresh, tasty dish! Everyone loved the potato salad and asked for seconds. It was so good, we’re excited to share the recipe with you. If you try the recipe, we’d love to hear how it turned out.
Nancy Feighan
Project Specialist II, Department of Human Services, City of Lakewood
Volume 21, Issue 12, Posted 4:49 PM, 06.18.2025