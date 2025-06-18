Day Trip From Cove To Marblehead

by Nancy Feighan

Recently, two busloads of older adults enjoyed a sunny day at Marblehead Lighthouse State Park. They toured the lighthouse, the Keeper’s House, and a replica of the 1876 U.S. Lifesaving Station. The weather was perfect, with blue skies and clear views of Lake Erie and Cedar Point. 

The group wrapped up the day with a tasty lunch and wine tasting at Firelands Winery in Sandusky. 

Neil P. said, “It was a beautiful day in Marblehead with friends from Cove. We enjoyed a delicious lunch, a wine tasting, and had a great time together.” 

Diane N. added, “The area was beautiful and peaceful. I wouldn’t have minded buying one of those lakefront houses! The food was good, and I’m already looking forward to the next trip.” 

From start to finish, it was a relaxing and memorable day shared among friends.

